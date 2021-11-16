‘No first come/first serve’: Marinette Co. explains ordinances for hunting on public land

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of Wisconsin’s upcoming gun deer season, Marinette County provided its ordinances for hunting on its 231,000 acres of forest land.

According to Marinette County, the forest land is available for a variety of public use and is the second-largest amount of county forest land in the state.

“With the second-largest county forest land in the state, we have vast opportunities for public recreation, including hunting. The public is welcome to hunt county land, however there are ordinances to ensure safe enjoyment for all users, and the protection of our natural resources,” says Marinette County Forestry Director Pete Villas.

When it comes to hunting on Marinette County Public land there are the following ordinances:

Hunting is allowed on Marinette County lands, but not within any county park or campground. The boundaries of the parks are marked.

Hunting stands are allowed to be placed on county lands for up to three consecutive weeks before having to be removed. Stands must have the hunter’s name and address attached and be visible.

Nails, screws, spikes, screw in steps or any object that pierces the tree’s bark and damages the inner portion of the tree cannot be used on Marinette County lands. Climbing tree stands are allowed. Stands can be secured to the three using a chan or cable and lock.

Cutting of trees/shrubs to create shooting lanes is strictly prohibited.

All Marinette County lands are open to all members of the public. There is no first come/first serve.

ATVs/UTVs can only be used on designated trails. ATVs/UTVs cannot be used to retrieve game from the county forest lands.

State hunting regulations apply.

“Whether you’re a hunter or a hiker, safety is always the top priority,” says Sheriff’s Department Recreation Deputy Zak Albrecht.

The state’s 2021 gun deer season is from Nov. 20 through Nov. 28. Officials say in 2020, over 3,100 deer were harvested in Marinette County during the gun season.

More information on the county’s maps can be found on their website.