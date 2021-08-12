GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘No-fly zone’: Brown Co. Sheriff looking to identify trespassing paragliders

Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify people who trespassed on an active construction site in Greenleaf.

According to authorities, the incident happened on August 9 around 8 p.m. at 1258 Mill Road in Greenleaf. That address is the construction site for the Brown County South Landfill.

The 313-acre South Landfill site is located on Mill Road, as its geology is allegedly well suited for a landfill.

Officials say the South Landfill will have three phases and is designed to have 13 years of capacity at current waste levels from the three counties. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.

