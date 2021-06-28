No Fly Zone: Oshkosh Police remind citizens to only use legal fireworks

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh citizens planning to light fireworks better make sure they are complying with the law, as the Oshkosh Police Department reminds what is and is not legal.

The Oshkosh Police Department says that anyone who is planning on using fireworks must make sure they are obeying the law. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, any firework that leaves the ground or explodes is illegal to shoot off in the City of Oshkosh.

Specifically, bottle rockets and firecrackers were used as examples for what is illegal.

What is legal? Well, the Oshkosh Police Department says sparklers and fountains are two options people can use to enjoy the Fourth of July.

The Oshkosh Police Department also mentioned an easy way to report illegal fireworks to the authorities. Relay is a free app that lets people report non-emergency incidents to law enforcement.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, multiple people are already using Relay to report illegal fireworks.

More information can be found on Oshkosh Police Department’s Facebook page.