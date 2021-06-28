FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

No Fly Zone: Oshkosh Police remind citizens to only use legal fireworks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh citizens planning to light fireworks better make sure they are complying with the law, as the Oshkosh Police Department reminds what is and is not legal.

The Oshkosh Police Department says that anyone who is planning on using fireworks must make sure they are obeying the law. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, any firework that leaves the ground or explodes is illegal to shoot off in the City of Oshkosh.

Specifically, bottle rockets and firecrackers were used as examples for what is illegal.

What is legal? Well, the Oshkosh Police Department says sparklers and fountains are two options people can use to enjoy the Fourth of July.

The Oshkosh Police Department also mentioned an easy way to report illegal fireworks to the authorities. Relay is a free app that lets people report non-emergency incidents to law enforcement.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, multiple people are already using Relay to report illegal fireworks.

More information can be found on Oshkosh Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

MK Sportscast 6-27

Sports Xtra: Blizzard Report 6-27

Blizzard Report: Green Bay holds on late for fourth win of season

Rattlers sweep Sunday double header against Peoria

High School Sports Xtra: Freedom's state championship track team joins the show

Division 3 track & field