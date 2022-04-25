FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the man that was found dead on the shore of Lake Winnebago in the Town of Friendship.

According to a release, an autopsy confirms preliminary findings show no sign of injury or trauma for the 57-year-old Fond du Lac man.

Deputies say the name of the 57-year-old man will be released after the next of kin notification is made and further investigation is conducted.

The sheriff’s office does not believe there is any threat to the public and foul play is not suspected at this time.

No further information was provided and the case does remain open for investigation.

Local 5 will update this story when more information is made available.