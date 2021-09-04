GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

No garbage collection in Village of Allouez on Sept. 6

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez is reminding residents that there will be no garbage collection on September 6, due to it falling on Labor Day.

Village officials say due to the holiday, Monday’s collection will occur on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collection will move to Wednesday, Wednesday’s collection will move to Thursday, and Thursday’s collection will move to Friday.

Bulk pick-up is scheduled for the week of September 13, and brush pick-up is the week of September 20. Residents are reminded to put the garbage carts out at the curb by 6 a.m. on their pickup day.

