WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – A retired southeastern Wisconsin police sergeant was arrested on November 22 on four counts of possession of child pornography.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Thursday that 73-year-old Robert Reynolds was arrested in West Allis after law enforcement executed a search warrant of his home.

Reynolds, who is a retired West Allis police sergeant, told investigators that he habitually viewed child pornography and as long as he stops viewing it, then it is, “no harm, no foul,” according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say that the search warrant was the result of three cyber tips of child sexual assault material (CSAM) originating at Reynolds’ home internet service.

Reynolds was taken into custody and made an initial court appearance on November 25.

If you have any relevant information relating to this investigation, you are asked to call the DCI at 1-877-242-2352.

No other information was provided at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when new details become available.