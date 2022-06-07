GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Some summertime favorites are in jeopardy. You can add city of Green Bay recreational softball leagues to the growing list of areas where help is needed.

Local 5 first told you about staffing shortages at Green Bay’s public pools earlier this year. It continues to be a problem. And while June 11 is normally opening weekend, that might be pushed back because of the need for more people to get hired and trained.

“I have about 10 more lifeguard positions to fill and at least a dozen more facilities attendant positions,” said the city’s recreation supervisor, Ann Moeller.

Certification for lifeguards takes about 27 hours. Everything else is a job where you do not need to be certified, just 14 years or older.

Those are jobs like working the concession stands and admissions area, said Moeller. If you want to work on one of the slides, you have to be at least 16 years old.

The city says it’s not just pools that need help. There’s people needed to work on summer and fall softball leagues.

“Rec league umps, site supervisors, working those evening rec leagues. It’s great for anybody who’s looking for a little extra cash,” added Moeller.

Of course, this is a problem not only facing the city of Green Bay. Most cities in our area, like Menasha, are in desperate need of extra help as we head into summer.

“The lifeguard shortage is a real problem across the country, so we’re doing our best,” Moeller said. “We’re trying to get the best people on the job and trained and keeping our pools safe and getting them to open.”

Whether it be on the water, or the mound, the help wanted signs are out.

“Give a couple hours a week will go a long way and really help us keeps these leagues running,” Moeller said.

Some of the jobs do have age restrictions. You can see what’s available on the city’s website here.