APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Nobody was injured in a house fire Wednesday night in the City of Appleton.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, it started at around 10:19 p.m. at 837 W. Lynch Avenue. Once they arrived, fire crews could see smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and contained it to an appliance in an upstairs room.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities have not yet set a damage estimate.