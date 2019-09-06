No injuries in Kaukauna manufacturing fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — An overnight fire at a manufacturing building has caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.
The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at Roloff Manufacturing on 400 Gertrude Street at 12:36 a.m. Friday morning. The witness who called in the fire could reportedly see flames through the facility’s windows.
While fire crews were fighting the flames, the fire spread to the roof of the structure. Firefighters also had difficulties due to multiple roof levels. Fire crews were on scene for approximately five hours.
The fire was reportedly caused by warm boards that are used during the manufacturing process. Nobody was injured from the fire.