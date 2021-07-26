“No Limits Ability Awareness Week” kicks off in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Monday, July 26, marks the kickoff and return of the sixth annual “No Limits Ability Awareness Week” taking place in the Green Bay area.

The week-long event is jammed-packed with activities set to go from July 26 until July 30. The “No Limits” Campaign is put together by a collaborative effort from the local area’s leading disability service agencies; ASPIRO, CP, and Curative Connections.

The first event to begin the week-long campaign was a walk around city hall with Green Bay Mayor, Eric Greinich. Following this event, participants will have the chance to take part in “Yoga & Puppies” at Badger State Brewing Company. Or guests can break a sweat with Family Fitness at Titletown. If you are looking to grab a bite to eat while at the campaign, try stopping at ADRC Grounded Cafe for a “No Limits” inspired menu.

Officials from CP also voiced their support of the week-long campaign. Maddy Szymanski from CP expressed the point of No Limits is for people with disabilities can still be actively involved in the community, regardless of disabilities. This idea plays into this year’s campaign theme, which she says, “is fitness and all of the events surround exercise and healthy habits.”

Nicole Hoffmann of ASPIRO also wanted to add how these events are meant to be fun and bring the community together. The purpose is to introduce a bigger theme of inclusion in the local community. Saying, “our goal is to help our community think about what inclusion really means…”

A full list of all the events set for the “No Limits Ability Awareness Week” can be found online at the No Limits website. Officials say some activities require prior registration or waivers to sign, which can be found online as well. The week-long event goes until July 30.