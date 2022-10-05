LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down.

In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites staffing shortages as the reason they can no longer stay in business.

The cafe will be open until Sunday, October 9 before closing its doors for good.

Officials are reminding those that have won a free coffee or have gift certificates to use them up because they will expire once the business officially closes.

“We just want to thank everyone who came out to support us for the short time we were open,” wrote The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe on its Facebook page.

