LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down.

In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites staffing shortages as the reason they can no longer stay in business.

The cafe will be open until Sunday, October 9 before closing its doors for good.

Officials are reminding those that have won a free coffee or have gift certificates to use them up because they will expire once the business officially closes.

Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter

“We just want to thank everyone who came out to support us for the short time we were open,” wrote The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe on its Facebook page.

For more details, click here.