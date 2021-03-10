No more waitlist for WI Medicaid-eligible adults looking for long-term care services

(WFRV) – A 40-year-old with a physical disability from Adams County was referred to Wisconsin’s self-directed long-term care program, and was the last person waiting to join one of the programs.

The long-term care program called IRIS (Include, Respect, I Self-Direct) and provides home and community-based services to eligible adults who are elderly or have physical or intellectual disabilities.

“Wisconsin’s long-term care programs embrace a person-centered approach that allows people to live their best life in their homes and communities. This achievement is the culmination of over four decades of work by advocates, state and county agency staff, tribal leaders, legislators, providers, stakeholders, families, self-advocates, and citizens,” says DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

The IRIS program was created in 2008, accoridng to officials.

Currently, over 77,000 individuals participate in Wisconsin’s Family Care, Family Care Partnership, PACE, and IRIS programs.