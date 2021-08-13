No more ‘I got vaccinated’ stickers, JBS Green Bay awards newly vaccinated residents free meat

Steaks and other beef products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in McLean, Va. Republicans are increasingly using food — especially beef — as a cudgel in the culture war. In statements, tweets and fundraising emails, prominent GOP governors and senators have accused climate-minded Democrats of trying to push Americans to eat less red meat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – ‘I got vaccinated’ stickers are a thing of the past, JBS Green Bay announced Friday they will be rewarding those who get vaccinated at its upcoming vaccine clinic a variety of free and delicious meat.

According to JBS Green Bay, it will hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Farmers Market on Broadway in Downtown Green Bay with the intention of awarding one lucky attendee a year supply of beef, pork, and poultry to feed a family of four for a year.

However, every newly vaccinated carnivore won’t be going home empty-handed; JBS Green Bay announced that anyone receiving a vaccine at their clinic will also get a free half ribeye and a backpack filled with school supplies.

“We’re encouraging everyone to add a Covid-19 vaccination to their back-to-school list this year,” said Hicham Timejardine, JBS Green Bay general manager. “Every vaccine received will help keep our team members, our loved ones, and our community safe and healthy.”

To learn more about the JBS USA “Your Shot at Free Meat for a Year” sweepstakes campaign, click here.