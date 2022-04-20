(WFRV) – Oshkosh, Green Bay and De Pere are all continuing “No Mow May” for 2022, and the municipalities are asking participants to register.

No Mow May is an initiative that asks people to stop mowing for the month of May to create a habitat for bees and other pollinators. It reportedly was popularized in the United Kingdom but has gained traction here in the United States.

Green Bay and De Pere issued a joint press release regarding the program. They are asking participants to register and display the city-issued ‘No Mow May’ yard sign in their front yard. This sign is supposed to be posted for the length of the program.

“The City of De Pere is continually looking for ways to promote sustainability and environmental responsibility. With this optional No Mow May initiative, we continue this mission and join a growing number of communities who are embracing new ways to support and help our pollinators,” said De Pere Mayor James Boyd.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said: “This initiative is a natural outgrowth of our efforts as a city to support pollinators by reevaluating our lawn care practices and increasing our emphasis on native plantings on city-owned property, and it’s a great way to engage with our citizenry and educate the public about the importance of this work.”

More information about ‘No Mow May’ in Green Bay can be found here, and information about De Pere can be found here.

Oshkosh said the registration deadline is April 29, and those who do not register could face regular penalties for long grasses or weeds. Property owners can sign up on Oshkosh’s website.

Local 5 will update this story if more municipalities provide information on ‘No Mow May’.