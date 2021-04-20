‘No Mow May’ spreading across the Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘No Mow May’ is in its second year in Appleton and one local man wants bee-friendly environments across Wisconsin.

Israel Del Toro, an assistant professor of Biology at Lawrence University, is now spread his message of stopping lawn maintenance across the Fox Valley. “Citizens of Appleton and other cities now around Wisconsin can reduce their mowing intensity around the month of may to allow flowers to come into bloom.”

Flowers provide food for bees and one month of letting the grass grow has a significant impact on pollinators.

Del Toro says, “We actually last year saw a five-fold increase in the number of bees, so the abundance of bees in the city of Appleton as well as a three-time increase in the bee biodiversity in the species of Appleton.”

Those opposed to ‘No Mow May’, its about a different type of green.

Debra Allison-Aasby, an Oshkosh council member, “After a year of COVID last year, the city did lose significant revenue and even though I believe it was about $4500 dollars. It’s still a lot when you compare it to the year 2020.”

Surprisingly I actually think it’s a great idea. It’s a great initiative.

Del Toro says, “I think ‘No Mow May’ is not just about letting your lawn grow tall it’s about taking the active opportunity to educate yourself about what else you can do to help protect our pollinators.”

Kaukauna, Hortonville, and Buchanan are considering the ‘No Mow’ Resolution in their council meetings this week.