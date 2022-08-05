(WFRV) – The first confirmed case of monkeypox has been found in Brown County, and officials are saying there is no need for concern or alarm at this time.

Brown County announced that on August 5, the first confirmed case of monkeypox was identified. As of August 4, 23 cases of monkeypox have been identified in Wisconsin.

Public Health officials are working to investigate whom the patient had contact with. The patient is reportedly isolated.

“At this time, there is no need for concern or alarm. We continue to work closely with DHS and our health care partners to monitor the status of monkeypox here in Brown County. The risk of widespread transmission in our community remains low,” said Anna Nick, Brown County Public Health Officer.

The virus is reportedly spreading, mostly, through close, intimate contact with someone who is already infected with monkeypox. The virus does not easily spread from person to person.

The vaccine is being prioritized for certain people said, local health officials.

“The vaccine is being prioritized for those with a known exposure to someone with monkeypox and people with certain risk factors who are more likely to be exposed to the virus,” said Debbie Armbruster, De Pere Public Health Officer, and Michelle Myers, Oneida Nation Public Health Officer in a joint statement.

The JYNEEOS vaccine is currently available in Wisconsin for the following people:

People who know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure.

Gay, bisexual persons, trans persons, or any person who has sex with their partner, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals, who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days.

More information can be found online.