No new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin, risk of spread remains low

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Department of Health Officials say the one person infected with coronavirus in Wisconsin remains in isolation and no other confirmed cases have been detected in the state. There is one patient awaiting results of coronavirus testing. A total of 15 patients have been tested and received negative results at this time.

In early February, state health officials confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, DHS says there is currently a low risk of coronavirus spreading in Wisconsin at this time, but that could change in the coming weeks and months.

Officials stated during the press conference that as the situation with COVID-19 changes worldwide, the spread of the disease in Wisconsin could change. DHS adds that the risk of infection has dropped since COVID-19 first began spreading, but it is becoming less lethal than it was a few weeks ago.

At this time, state health officials say there is no way for officials in the state to test for coronavirus at this time. All COVID-19 testing for Wisconsin is completed by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Health officials say influenza remains a larger concern than COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

