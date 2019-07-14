No one hurt after a vehicle caught on fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Firefighters say no one was hurt after a vehicle was found on fire.

The Kaukauna Fire Department responded for a report of a vehicle fire with flames visible around 3:07 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Arriving firefighters found the vehicle parked on the side of 14th street away from any buildings.

The occupant of the vehicle had parked and exited the vehicle after he noticed smoke. The occupant attempted to get some water from a nearby home, but was unsuccessful.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire underneath the hood of the car and in the engine compartment. They then extinguished the fire.

The personal belongings in the vehicle were all salvageable including owners’ wallet and vehicle title.

The vehicle was just purchased a few months ago for $500 and the new owner had come from Michigan to bring it home.

The vehicle had a history of some type of transmission failure with fluid spilling from vehicle right before ignition and is considered a total loss.