No one hurt after apartment unit in Appleton catches fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Appleton Fire Department says no one is hurt after an apartment unit caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Officials say they were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Peter Street in Appleton around 4:30 p.m. for the report of smoke detectors sounding in an apartment unit.

Arriving crews say one apartment was full of smoke. Firefighters were able to gain entry into the apartment and quickly extinguish the fire.

There were no occupants in the apartment at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Officials say the apartment is uninhabitable and the occupants are staying with relatives.

There is no reported loss value at this time and cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Appleton Fire Department.