No one hurt after small basement fire

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) — No one was injured after the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to a basement fire Wednesday night.

Crews say they responded to to the report of a small fire in the basement . of the residence located at 1906 S. Webster Ave. in Allouez around 5:39 p.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the basement area. The cause of the fire was candles left burning on a table in the basement.

No one was injured from the fire, but there was an estimated amount of damage around $5000.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding residents to never leave candles or any open flame device unattended and to assure they always have working smoke detectors.