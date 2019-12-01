Storage building considered a total loss after catching on fire in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — No one was injured after a storage building caught on fire in Grand Chute Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:56 p.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was dispatched to 920 S. Mayflower Dr. for the report of a structure fire.

Arriving firefighters from different departments, found heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of a metal storage building.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, quickly saving a nearby home.

Officials say even with the bulk of the damage confined to the storage building where the fire originated, an adjacent garage did sustain some smoke and heat damage.

The storage building and its contents, including a camper and several vehicles, are considered a total loss.

One individual was evaluated on scene for possible smoke inhalation by Gold Cross Ambulance, but was not transported to the hospital.

No additional injuries were reported.

Damage estimates have not yet been made available, and the fire remains under investigation, but is not considered to be suspicious.