FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Fire Rescue (FDLFR) responded Easter Sunday to a call about an apartment that appeared to be on fire.

According to a release, The FDLFR was sent around 5 p.m. to a 16-unit apartment building on 394 Pine Tree Drive in Fond du Lac.

Crews say they could see flames and smoke coming from a second-story balcony and the outside wall of the apartment building.

Firefighters evacuated the building before quickly putting out the fire. Damage was limited to the exterior and attic area of the apartment with one other apartment having minimal water damage.

An FDLFR Fire investigator stated that the fire was started on the second-floor balcony from smoking materials that were improperly discarded.

After the building was ventilated, all occupants were able to return to their homes and no one was reported injured.

The FDLFR is reminding the public that smoking materials need to be fully extinguished and placed in a fire-proof disposal unit.