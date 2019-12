COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) — Combined Locks Public Safety says one person was removed from a vehicle after a rollover crash Friday night.

They say the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. at County Tk CE and Buchanan Rd.

The operator of the vehicle was not injured after being extracted from the vehicle.

Combined Locks Public Safety are reminding drivers to slow down when officials are helping at a crash scene.