No one injured following shooting incident on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to reports of a shooting incident on Thursday morning on Perkins Ave in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Perkins Ave around 4:50 a.m. When officers arrived they found shell casings. Authorities believe that it is an isolated incident.

There were no arrests or injuries reported, and officials say that the initial investigation showed that no one left the scene. Officials say they are not ruling out the incident being targeted or an isolated event.

It is believed that there is no threat to the public.

No further information was provided at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.