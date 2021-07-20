FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

No one injured from shooting incident in Appleton, authorities investigating

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early Saturday morning shooting incident in Appleton is under investigation after multiple people were involved in an illegal drug transaction and one person pulled a gun and fired it.

According to the Appleton Police Department, on July 17 around 1:00 a.m., an Appleton Police Officer was investigating a suspicious incident near West Lawrence and South Story Streets.

After speaking with someone at a residence in the 900 block of West Lawrence Street, the officer was made aware of a shooting that happened inside the residence.

More investigation showed that several people were involved in an illegal drug transaction. A male individual reportedly pulled a handgun and fired a single round inside the home.

There were no injuries reported, and authorities say it was a targeted incident and the community is not at risk.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the investigation they are asked to call 920-832-5574.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

