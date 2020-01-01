No one injured in house fire in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV ) — One woman is okay after a house fire that started Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Captain with the Shawano Area Fire Department, they were disptached to a two story home on S. Evergreen St. around 3:30 pm.

The homeowner called in the fire and she was able to escape. However, the homeowner and two children were displaced.

Officials say the fire was contained to a single room in the home and that they quickly knocked it down and ventilated the home.

The fire is currently under investigation and no one was injured.

The Red Cross is assisting the family at this time.