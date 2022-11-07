GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After a five-game losing streak, Packers fans are watching their team’s playoff hopes slip further away.

Some are upset with the team’s decision not to make any trades before last week’s deadline.

Deborah Quella from Stevens Point says, “I think monetarily they can’t get the people that they could get, and I think because they are paying Aaron [Rodgers] too much.”

At 3-6 and with a tough schedule ahead, many are ready to pack up this season.

Michigan native Frank Hulverson says, “They might as well be selling popcorn in the stands.”

Most fans we spoke with blame Aaron Rodgers for the team’s woes.

Quella says, “I wish Aaron Rodgers would take some ownership for the loss. I don’t believe he’s a true team player. I think it’s more about him.”

Some members of Packer Nation even think the team should start considering that Jordan Love starts as quarterback over Rodgers.

Hulverson says, “I think [Rodgers] should be gone to tell you the truth. Put Love in there. He’s a pretty good quarterback.”

The Packers face the Dallas Cowboys next week, who have a record of 6-2 and are coming off a bye. Hopefully, it’s not too late for the Pack to turn things around.