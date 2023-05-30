The amount of fishing gear you must take with you while fishing can be overwhelming, but a good fishing vest can help you organize everything.

(WFRV) – For the upcoming weekend (June 3/4), there will be no admission fees, required licenses or passes for many outdoor activities in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting the public to head outside for the 11th annual Free Fun Weekend. June 3-4 are the days when state park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are waived for all Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

A full list of Wisconsin state properties, activities and maps can be found on the DNR’s website. Below is a breakdown of things to know before heading out:

State Parks Vehicle admission stickers will not be required All state parks and trails will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Trails All linear/rail trails will be open to the public, including ATV trails and horseback riding trails ATVs, UTVs and OHMs are exempt from registration requirements. Resident and non-resident all-terrain vehicle operators do not need a trail pass to ride state ATV trails

Fishing Residents and non-residents will not be required to have a fishing license or trout/salmon stamps All 2023-2024 fishing regulations apply, including bag and length limits

Boat Launches All DNR boat launches are open Boats must be registered

Safety Always wear a life jacket when fishing from a boat, kayak, canoe or paddleboard Use boat lights after sunset



Wisconsin has 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and around 15,000 lakes. DNR officials say this is the perfect time to get outside. Another Wisconsin deer farm falls victim to chronic wasting disease Free Fun Weekend is always a great opportunity for the DNR property crews to welcome summer visitors back. If you’ve never visited a state park, forest, trail or recreation area, this is the perfect weekend to find your outdoor adventure. Steve Schmelzer, DNR Bureau Director of Parks and Recreation Management

For more information, visit the DNR’s website.