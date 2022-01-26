No population goal suggested for new WI wolf plan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn. Dozens of American Indian tribes are demanding the Biden administration enact emergency protections for wolves. Groups representing the tribes sent a letter Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland asking her to place wolves back on the endangered species list on an emergency basis for 240 days. (AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A member of the Department of Natural Resources policy board is suggesting that the agency’s new wolf management plan not include a specific population goal.

The DNR’s current wolf management plan dates back to 1999 and sets out a population goal of 350 animals. The DNR’s latest population estimates, compiled over the winter of 2019-20, totaled about 1,030 animals.

Wolf hunt supporters have used the 350-animal goal as justification for trimming the population through hunting. The DNR anticipates issuing a new management plan by June.

Board member Greg Kazmierzski said during a meeting Wednesday that nobody believes the DNR’s population estimates and suggested that rather than establishing a numeric goal the plan should signal whether the population should shrink or grow.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home