No snow days for Green Bay public schools due to virtual learning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Having students in all virtual learning will now change the inclement weather process for Green Bay’s private schools.

According to the District, they will no longer be determining inclement weather days for Green Bay private/parochial schools while the District is virtual. Most private/parochial schools are in-person.

While the public schools are in virtual learning, the District may still call an inclement weather day to inform the public that the school buildings are closed and no meals will be served.

When the District moves to blended learning, they will return to the normal process, and during an inclement weather day, there will be no school. They will also be canceling school for both public and private again. 

