ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Oneida Nation Police Department along with area fire crews responded to a barn fire on Saturday morning.

According to the department, officers responded to the Oneida Nation Farm, located on County Road C, just south of Seymour for a report of a barn fire.

The Oneida Environmental, Health, Safety and Land Division shared that the fire resulted after two hay sheds caught fire.

Crews respond to Oneida Nation Farm fire

Flames have been extinguished and the situation is reportedly under control.

Oneida Environmental, Health, Safety and Land Division noted that all staff and animals on the property at the time of the incident are safe and uninjured.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it develops.