FRANKFORT, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no survivors after a two-vehicle collision in Marathon County on Saturday night.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Eastbound State Road 29, approximately one mile west of State Road 97, in the Township of Frankfort.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found three people, who had been involved in the crash, dead.

Officials confirm that there were no other surviving occupants in either vehicle.

Authorities noted that before their arrival, a motorist, who was not involved in the crash, got out of their vehicle in an attempt to render aid to the victims, however, they were struck by an oncoming vehicle that was traveling by the scene of the crash.

The individual was injured and taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

While the crash remains under investigation at this time, officers say they know for certain that the crash occurred during ‘the hours of darkness on an unlit section of the roadway.’