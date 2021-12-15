FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

NOAA Weather Radio activator down during possible severe weather in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fond du Lac Emergency Management officials say the transmitter that activates the NOAA Weather Radios in the county is not working.

According to a release, a High Wind Warning is issued for all of Fond du Lac County for the night. It also explains that there is a potential for severe thunderstorms.

“While NOAA weather radios are a great way to receive notifications, there is always a chance for technology issues, as is what is happening today. Please be sure you have weather apps downloaded on your phone and monitor television and radio media sources for changing conditions,” says Bobbi Hicken, Director of Communications and Emergency Management for Fond du Lac County.

The release goes on to explain that a technician is working on the transmitter, but they do not know when it will be back online.

