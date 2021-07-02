Noah’s Ark Waterpark voted among USA’s Best Water Parks

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Tell us something we don’t already know; Wisconsin’s very own Noah’s Ark Waterpark was voted among America’s best waterparks.

A nationwide poll conducted by USA TODAY’s 10Best.com revealed Noah’s Ark Waterpark was voted among the ten Best Outdoor Water Parks in the country. Stealing the 9th spot on the poll, Noah’s Ark’s thrilling rides such as Black Anaconda, Scorpion’s Tail, and Sting Ray helped the largest waterpark make the cut.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this Reader’s Choice Award,” says General Manager Roland Reyes. “We would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for Noah’s Ark Waterpark, and to our hardworking team members whose efforts made this recognition possible.”

Noah’s Ark Waterpark is currently open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. America’s Largest Waterpark also continues its efforts to expand its team as conditions continue to improve locally and nationally.

For more information on Noah’s Ark Waterpark’s 2021 Season, including admission, operating schedule, health and safety policies, and more, visit NoahsArkWaterpark.com.