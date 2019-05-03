Vehicle driven into Lake Winnebago, no one found inside Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) Deputies with the Calumet County Sheriff's Office say they found a vehicle completely underwater in Lake Winnebago on Thursday around 10:48 p.m.

The office says a witness saw the vehicle drive into the lake from Faro Springs Road. Once deputies arrived, they entered the water in an attempt to rescue any occupants.

The Calumet County Dive Team searched the vehicle and the surrounding area and no occupants or victims were found.

The incident is still under investigation, however, the office believes the driver left the area prior to deputies arriving on scene.