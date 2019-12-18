“Nobody is above the law” rally held in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Protestors gathered in Houdini Plaza Tuesday evening to tell Wisconsin Representatives how they feel about impeachment.

The rally was part of a “Nobody is Above the Law” movement that saw other protests held in more than 40 states and Washington, D.C. Local protestors say the rally was a way to let members of Congress know that the people of Wisconsin have been keeping their eyes on Washington, and they’ll be paying attention Wednesday when the House votes on impeachment.

“I think it’s a good sign that people are showing up and saying to our members of Congress that you’re going to be held responsible for your vote tomorrow. And you need to do the right thing and uphold the constitution,” said Fox Valley Young Dems Chair Emily Tseffos.

After the rally, the new Chair of the Democratic Party of Outagamie County Matt Lederer shared this statement with Local 5:

“We gathered with the people across the nation who are standing with the Constitution today and always. Tonight we are proud to be a part of the nationwide protests calling for the House to show their patriotism. It is time to put country above party, support our constitution, and our republic. You must vote “yes“ on the two articles of impeachment for high crimes and misdemeanors by the President of the United States.



The allegations are clear and the evidence is overwhelming: The president personally requested the leader of another country carry out investigations into his political rivals for his personal benefit. His administration withheld military aid meant to protect the national interests and security of the United States until such investigations were announced. He also fired anti-corruption career diplomats like Marie Yovanovitch whose sense of patriotism and duty to country interfered with his scheme. And when he was caught, he ordered that no administration officials were to comply in the investigation, making the argument that he is above our constitution and the rule of law.



Tonight we aim to remind the entire country that no one is above the law.”

Local 5 also reached out to the Republican Party of Outagamie County. Matt Albert, the Chair of the organization, sent this statement: