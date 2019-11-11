Nominate a struggling family who deserves the ‘Best Christmas Ever’

The holidays are coming up fast! It’s the time where we decorate the house, spend time with family and friends, eat and drink too much, and buy gifts for the ones we love most.

However, the holidays can also be a difficult time for a lot of families out there. Whether they’re dealing with a death in the family, don’t have the money to purchase gifts, or struggling to get the bills paid on time – a lot of stress can build up and take away the joy of the holiday season.

That’s where Best Christmas Ever comes into play. The non-profit is on a mission to give some lucky families out there an experience of a lifetime.

Nominations are currently underway for those families who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own, and have kids in the home.

“It’s usually an illness or a major injury or some major set back that has happened this year,” said Justin Spettel, Wisconsin director and co-captain.

The organization is asking for a third party to nominate them (not part of the immediate family), and the lucky families will receive the Best Christmas Ever as a total surprise.

So, what does it include?

“It’s piles and piles of gifts for each of the family members,” Spettel said on Local 5 This Morning. “Then we go for one ‘life-changing’ gift. [It is] some gift that’s going to make such a significant impact, not just for a day or a week, but for a long period of time. It ranges on the unique needs of the family”

In the past, those life-changing gifts have included vacations, home and auto repairs, and paying off bills. Last year, a family was gifted a new driveway for a member who was in a wheelchair.

Nominations close on Friday, November 15th. Click here to submit a nomination. If you are interested in becoming a captain to support a local family, click here.