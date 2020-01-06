Nominations now open for 32nd annual WPS Volunteer Awards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Nominations are now open to submit volunteers who have had a big impact on our community for the 32nd annual WPS Volunteer Awards.

“There is a recipient and a runner-up and the both receive some dollars that they can donate to their favorite non-profit,” says Eric Sponholtz, Executive Director with the Volunteer Center of Brown County.

The WPS Volunteer Awards takes place on April 23 at the KI Convention Center. Each nominee and two representatives of group nominations will attend the Awards Breakfast. All nominees will be recognized.

“It’s a really unique opportunity to recognize these folks that are doing so much in our community,” says Sponholtz.

For more information on the Volunteer Awards and to nominate an individual or group, visit the Volunteer Center of Brown County’s website.