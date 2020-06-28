Non-expiring ID cards available for residents over 65 years old

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents over the age of 65 will never have to make another trip to the DMV again as they can now obtain an ID card that will never expire.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transporation (WisDOT), Wisconsin residents that are 65 years of age or older and a U.S. Citizen may now be mailed an ID card that never has to be renewed.

The WisDOT reports the non-expiration ID cards will look the same as the traditional eight-year cards.

The organization said all ID cards will be mailed with a receipt included. The receipt provided will be an acceptable photo identification for voting and serves as the resident’s ID until their card arrives in the mail.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation relayed that additonal features of the ID cards include,

The ID card is free if used for voting purposes.

Individuals with a driver’s license, who wish to obtain this non-expiring ID card, must surrender their license and driving privileges.

Individuals holding a “Real ID” must surrender that feature from their card.

Real ID compliant cards will continue to follow the eight-year renewal cycle.

For more infromation visit, DMV customer service centers.

