GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – So often, it’s the big holiday light shows that get all the attention.

But this Christmas, the non-profit Curative Connections is showing how even in our own little corner of the world, we can make spirits bright.

While you’ve probably heard of the long-time service organization which provides adult day programs for the aging and those who might be marginalized in society because of a disability.

Their whole mission is to bring purpose to people’s lives, and the purpose of the door decoration competition is to build up morale in the office.

“What I find so impressive is how everyone jumps in and participates in the contest,” said Kari Moody, who is the Director of Donor Development and Marketing. “So, we’re just very much a team and a family here.”

Paid staff members and volunteers alike used stuff on their desks and around the office to come up with their displays.

A huge trophy of stacked presents and bragging rights await the winner.

“People are here to uplift,” said Kate Parizek, who is a volunteer after first coming to Curative’s programs back in 1991. “They want to be with you.”

Curative Connections is actively looking for staffers and volunteers.

They say the work environment is vital if staff is to do their best on behalf of the people they serve and if Curative expects to retain workers long-term.