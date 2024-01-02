MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A non-profit organization that serves youth and adults with disabilities in Manitowoc County had a catalytic converter stolen from its main truck.

Ascend Services announced that it was targeted by thieves and had a catalytic converter cut off its main production box truck. Officials say that until the vehicle is fixed, they will rely on their second truck.

This truck is reportedly much older.

The Manitowoc Police Department is reportedly investigating the theft, according to Ascend. Ascend says it has been reviewing the video footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.

We are just coming off of the Giving Tuesday fundraiser where our clients and staff went above and beyond to give back to the community and I think it is very unfortunate that someone chose to target our agency that serves such a vulnerable population Exectuive Director, Deanna Genske

Ascend Services, Inc. is described as a non-profit that serves youth and adults with disabilities in Manitowoc County. The organization says that having the main production truck out of commission will put a strain on its production transportation services.

Officials say that the estimate for fixing the vehicle ranges from $11,000 to $16,000. The release says that the estimate is high because the thieves did ‘quite a bit of damage’ to the truck.

The repairs are hoped to be completed in January, but there is no exact timeframe. Those wishing to help Ascend cover the costs can donate on their website.