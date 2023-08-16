(WFRV) – Have some gently used shoes that are cluttering up your home? Well, Child Care Resource & Referral in the Fox Valley has launched a shoe drive fundraiser and will happily accept any gently used or new shoes.

Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) is doing a shoe drive fundraiser until the week of September 18. Officials say that all the money raised from the collection of gently used and new shoes will benefit CCR&R’s Child Care Provider Training Scholarship Fund.

A special shoe donation drive-thru event will reportedly be held at the CCR&R office on August 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The office is located in Kimberly.

The shoe drive is reportedly being conducted through funds2orgs.com. The shoes will reportedly be redistributed through their network.

We are so excited to once again work with funds2orgs.com to collect gently used shoes for our 2023 CCR&R fundraiser. We are pleased to be partnering with several community agencies and local businesses to collect shoes and raise funds to support early childhood educators through the Child Care Resource & Referral Training Scholarship Fund. Child Care Resource & Referral Executive Director Candy Hall

Over 5,700 pairs of shoes for funds2orgs.com have been collected to date, according to CCR&R. The goal for 2023, is to collect 4,000 pairs.

More information can be found on CRR&R’s Facebook page.