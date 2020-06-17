GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Non-profit volunteer groups sought for Lambeau Field operations

Lambeau Field is seen before a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – PMI Entertainment is looking for non-profit, volunteer groups for Lambeau Field operations like clean-up and ticket scanning, seat rental, and recycling.

Depending on group size, PMI says organizations can earn $400 to $1,200 for helping on game day or post-game operations. Groups can range from nine to 100 people and include churches, colleges, high schools, athletic teams, booster clubs, and volunteer fire departments, to name a few.

Those 14-years-old and older are welcome, depending on the task.

Interested non-profit groups are asked to call 920-405-1175 or email volunteer.coordinator@pmiwi.com. PMI Entertainment Group provides game-day services for the Green Bay Packers and will perform all duties in accordance with CDC and other health guidelines

