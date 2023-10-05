ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Nashville-based nonprofit organization is in Green Bay helping local veterans share their stories through song.

The organization “Operation Song” pairs songwriters with veterans to craft a tune about their time in service.

Ron Crosby is one of the songwriters. His experience in the music industry spans back decades, opening for acts like Reba McEntire and Garth Brooks. He says, “Working with these vets has just been nothing but rewarding. It’s the least I can do considering the service they’ve given.”

Crosby is helping marine veteran Dan Becker tune into his feelings about leaving his family during his time of service.

“There are people on every street corner telling a story just like mine, but who’s telling a story about the family members who have to watch their loved ones go away? That’s what I’m hoping to capture in this,” Becker says.

Operation Song Executive Director Mike Byer is also a veteran who participated in the process years ago. He says the experience helped him navigate this emotions while watching his son following his legacy in service.

Byer says, “It was just this incredibly healing process that allowed me to process the story that I had in a different way, one that wasn’t available to me before. I came out of there with this high, thinking this was something that was unique and out-of-the-box, and I wanted other veterans to experience it as well.”

The 3 veterans participating in Operation Song will perform their songs Friday night at the Epic Event Center in Green Bay. Doors open at 5:30pm, with the event starting at 6:30pm. All the money raised goes to the nonprofit, and its fundraising goal is $100,000.

Operation Song also wants to thank Lodge Kohler for letting them host the songwriting sessions in their hotel.