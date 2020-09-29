Nonprofits find new ways to fundraise as coronavirus pandemic continues

(WFRV) — For non-profits, raising funds has remained an issue as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“It’s been very challenging, I would say especially for inside events,” Matt Harper, Director of Marketing & Development for the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity told Local 5.

Non-profits have had to find new ways to fundraise, which means adapting to social distancing and holding many events virtually.

“We typically build 6 to 8 new homes [in a year] and that’s 6 to 8 families that we’re impacting every year,” Harper said, “and if those funds don’t come in, that really decreases the amount of homes we can build.”

Right now, Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is getting ready for a “Closest to the Pin” competition at The Turn on Sunday.

The event features virtual golf, but it is in-person.

“Somebody can come here, bring their own clubs, wear a mask, walk in and hit one or three balls and realistically not have to touch or come into contact with anything here,” Harper explained.

Other fundraisers have been pushed completely online.

“About 500 people would come and watch our eight community dancers dance with professionals in the ballroom,” Amy Flanders, Executive Director for the Sexual Assault Crisis Center – Fox Cities said.

With no way to safely gather that size of an audience in one place, organizers with the Sexual Assault Crisis Center had to take another route.

Because with an event as big as Shall We Dance, there’s a lot at stake.

“It’s over 30 percent of our budget every year, the money that we raise,” Flanders said of the event. “The sexual Assault Crisis Center provides programs and services to anybody whose been impacted by sexual violence.”

To continue those services, the performances will be streamed live online this Saturday.

“People can donate while watching the dancers, so they’ll be able to make donations through the app instead of handing it into the box that night of the event,” Flanders said.

They’ve found a way to make an annual event happen in an unpredictable year.

“We’ve had to change our way of work, which is obviously added a lot more cost to the things that we do, and so that’s why this every is always important, but probably even more so this year,” Flanders said.

