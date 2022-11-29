FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – Giving Tuesday is an important fundraising day for nonprofits all around northeast Wisconsin, and this year might be even more important than usual.

Some northeast Wisconsin nonprofits report fewer donations in 2022 than in previous years, saying inflation has pinched donors’ pockets, giving them less expendable income to donate.

At the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry, executive director Ryan Rasmussen said they’ve seen about a 150% increase in the number of clients at the pantry this year compared to 2021.

The problem is donations to the pantry are down 10-15% this year. It doesn’t help them that food is also more expensive this year because of inflation.

“There’s lots of areas that need help, and there’s a lot of areas in the world and our country and folks need to make some difficult decisions about where they spend their dollars to help nonprofits,” said Rasmussen.

Rasmussen said their fundraising goal for this Giving Tuesday is $5,000. He says that amount of money can feed 100 families for a month and that any donation, even small ones, goes a long way.

He said his organization has been pumping out content on social media and its website to try to encourage people in the community to donate not only today but throughout the holiday season.

“Making sure that families, especially with children, have the sustenance they need, for us to get any of those donations to help support our cause and making sure food insecurity is eliminated in southern Winnebago county is really important,” said Rasmussen.

Over at the Oshkosh Area Humane Society, it’s a similar story. They’re seeing fewer donations this year compared to last, about 25% less.

“We are seeing a trend where donations are down. Unfortunately, times are tough, and we recognize that,” said executive director Jessica Miller.

On this Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season, she hopes community members will be able to dig deep to help them find homes for all the dogs, cats, and other animals at the shelter.

She said they hope to raise between $5,000 and $10,000 today but don’t have a specific goal.

“Any gifts that come here are used to help the local homeless animals that need us most,” said Miller.

Not every nonprofit in the area is seeing fewer donations in 2022, though. Over at the Building For Kids Children’s Museum in Appleton, officials there said that 2022 had been a very good year for them.

They credit a capital improvement project called the ‘Building for Tomorrow’s Kids Campaign’ for getting people excited about donating to the museum this year. The project focuses on facility improvements and sustainability.

“I think the community is really responding to that vision and the value they’ve seen from the building the last 30 years, and that’s why they’re contributing,” said Oliver Zornow, who is the executive director there.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley also made a big push for donations on this Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday provides us with an opportunity to amplify the ways in which our organization is showing up in support of the young people and families in our communities, but it calls attention to the important role that donors play in our ability to continue to do whatever it takes to help youth on their path to a bright future,” said an official with the club.

“The money supports positive youth development programming, caring mentors, meals, and countless opportunities for youth to thrive in a safe and inclusive environment,” the official added. “Additionally, funds support our youth and family services which provide youth and families with a diverse array of academic, behavioral, and mental health services through programs such as the Center for Grieving Children, Scholars on Target to Achieve Results (STAR), Truancy Reduction and Assessment Center (TRAC), Youth & Family Counseling, and Home Base.”

