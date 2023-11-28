BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether it is giving animals their forever home or building homes for people in need, both the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) and the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity are making a difference in Brown County.

For Giving Tuesday, the Humane Society’s sponsors are matching every donation the organization receives up to $50,000.

Northern media specialist with WHS Tanya Ditzman says, “The majority of all of our costs are veterinarian costs. All of our animals in our adoption program have been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed, so we wouldn’t be able to do all of the services if we did not have generous donors and community support.”

While the Humane Society helps animals find a home, the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is making sure everyone in their community has one, too.

CEO of the organization, Jessica Diederich, says, “The housing stock has dwindled in our community, especially anything that’s in the affordable range, and so now more than ever, it’s important for an organization like ours to be able to address that issue by building more homes.”

In addition to the push for donations this Giving Tuesday, the organization could also use the community’s help for a fundraiser next week called Carols for a Cause.

Diederich explains, “Thrivent Financial is going to actually donate anywhere from $5,000-$15,000 to the five nonprofits, and all people have to do is vote for their favorite carol.”

Even if you cannot support the nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, there is never a bad time to give to a good cause. To donate to Habitat, click here. To donate to WHS, click here.