MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More Wisconsin schools and districts are meeting or exceeding expectations than last year as measured on report cards released publicly Tuesday by the state education department, although dozens of schools and one district received the lowest ranking.

The school report cards released by the state Department of Public Instruction are now in their fourth year. The report cards are designed to be used by people living in the districts to hold schools accountable for their performance and growth, or reduction in scores, from year to year.