North Fond du Lac man arrested in connection with numerous suspicious fires

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old North Fond du Lac man has been arrested on charges relating to numerous suspicious fires in the Fond du Lac area.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the man is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail while reports are finalized and charges are referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say they believe the man acted alone and no other suspects are currently being sought.

Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said, “Arson is a serious crime that can jeopardize the lives of residents and puts the safety of firefighters and other first responders in danger as they work these scenes. Sheriff’s investigators worked tirelessly alongside members of the Fond du Lac Police Department, North Fond du Lac Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, and the North Fond du Lac Fire Department to identify and pursue this suspect. Our community can be proud of the collaborative efforts of state, county, and local law enforcement agencies and local fire departments working together to apprehend this individual. We also want to thank everyone who shared our original media release and provided tips and other information to assist this team in their investigation.”

No further information is available at this time.

