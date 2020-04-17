Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

North Fond du Lac man arrested in connection with numerous suspicious fires

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old North Fond du Lac man has been arrested on charges relating to numerous suspicious fires in the Fond du Lac area.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the man is currently being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail while reports are finalized and charges are referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say they believe the man acted alone and no other suspects are currently being sought.

Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said, “Arson is a serious crime that can jeopardize the lives of residents and puts the safety of firefighters and other first responders in danger as they work these scenes. Sheriff’s investigators worked tirelessly alongside members of the Fond du Lac Police Department, North Fond du Lac Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal’s Office, Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, and the North Fond du Lac Fire Department to identify and pursue this suspect. Our community can be proud of the collaborative efforts of state, county, and local law enforcement agencies and local fire departments working together to apprehend this individual. We also want to thank everyone who shared our original media release and provided tips and other information to assist this team in their investigation.”

No further information is available at this time.

OTHER STORIES WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"