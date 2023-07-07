NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Local students are helping to prevent hundreds of pounds of food from getting wasted with a business idea they cooked up in class.

“Pick up food from our customers, we take it to a biodigester where it is converted to renewable energy,” said Morgan Fowler a student at Horace Mann High School.

Fowler and her two friends Aylah Arndt and Maddie Langolf are the brains behind Compromise Compost a new small business that helps convert food waste to renewable energy.

The girls told Local Five News that Langolf came up with the original idea when she worked at a cafe and saw all the food that customers threw away. Over the course of the last nine or so months, the girls have transformed that idea into their very own small business.

“You have to fall in love with the problem in order to have a good solution,” said Fowler who said she also has a soap business she runs with her grandma and her brother.

The girls collect food waste from local restaurants and then bring it to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where a machine there converts it to renewable energy. Langolf’s dad works there and helped to establish the connection for their small business.

Horace Mann High School offers a business incubator course for its students. The instructor Kurt Wismer gives support and advice to them every step of the way. He started the program about seven years ago.

“It’s important to make the classroom environment and the learning as real as possible, and nothing is more real than starting your own business,” said Wismer.

He said it’s always rewarding to see students turn an idea into a reality.

“Above and beyond their ability to start their business they have the grit and perseverance and attitude that makes the difference,” said Wismer.

Wismer said that the biggest focus of the class is building skills that will help them later in life like communicating with adults, teamwork, and learning how to handle failure. He also pairs the students with community mentors to help them through the process.

“It’s okay to fail, and you’re going to succeed eventually and grow a lot from your experience and there’s many people around you who will support you and be there for you,” said Arndt.

The girls have several clients already including Thunderbird Bakery and Cafe. The co-owner there Elizabeth Redman said she wrote her thesis on food composting and was delighted to work with a group of students who have a passion in this area as well.

“I’ve been really impressed with the work ethic of the students, they are very responsive to emails and professional in their responses. I’ve been very impressed and I hope this business lasts for years to come,” said Redman.